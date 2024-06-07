Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Organovo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year. The consensus estimate for Organovo’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Organovo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Organovo has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

