Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $18.04. 1,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.

Oregon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

