ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.41 and last traded at $78.84. Approximately 318,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,845,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

