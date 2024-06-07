Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. Olin makes up 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Olin worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Olin by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Olin by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OLN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

