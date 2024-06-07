Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

OLMA opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $743.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.05. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,283 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,301.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $612,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

See Also

