Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OKTA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.48.

OKTA stock opened at $87.69 on Monday. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

