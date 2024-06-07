Oberndorf William E Sells 3,078 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oberndorf William E cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises 10.6% of Oberndorf William E’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,129,240,000 after buying an additional 120,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 14,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,363.38.

NYSE:TDG traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,337.42. 13,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,789. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,273.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,146.12. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $794.72 and a one year high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 29,198 shares worth $36,415,346. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

