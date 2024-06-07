Oberndorf William E Decreases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oberndorf William E lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,738 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 9.6% of Oberndorf William E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.92.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.48. The stock had a trading volume of 909,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,945. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.41 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.97.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

