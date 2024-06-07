Oasis Network Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $742.15 million and $31.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,691.83 or 0.05340703 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00048229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.11704188 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $35,180,632.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.