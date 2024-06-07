NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,500.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $1,320.00 to $1,500.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,130.20.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,209.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $373.56 and a 12 month high of $1,255.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $934.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.37. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,117 shares of company stock worth $90,701,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

