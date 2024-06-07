Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,472 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.86% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $583,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $536.85. The stock had a trading volume of 141,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,141. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $539.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.73.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.