Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,983,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,737,856 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of Prologis worth $1,330,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

