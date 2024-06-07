Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,898,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,201 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.54% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,815,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.81. 1,262,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,752,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

