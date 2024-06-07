Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,092,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,176,786 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.43% of Alphabet worth $7,623,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $178.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,439,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.89 and its 200 day moving average is $150.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $179.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

