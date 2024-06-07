Northern Trust Corp Has $446.22 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,605,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,503,117 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Ford Motor worth $446,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 90,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE F traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 7,662,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,303,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

