Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,087 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $598,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,396. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

