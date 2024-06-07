Northern Trust Corp Acquires 77,820 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,126,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Philip Morris International worth $1,234,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $104.11. The company had a trading volume of 252,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,724. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

