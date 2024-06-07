Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.42.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 125,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $23,572,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

