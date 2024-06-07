Node AI Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $82.08 million and $2.59 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Node AI has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,744,349.56086816 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.96703739 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,918,049.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

