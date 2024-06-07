NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NEP stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

