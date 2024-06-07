New Gold (TSE:NGD) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.10.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

Get New Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New Gold

New Gold Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.93 on Monday. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$258.98 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.2190332 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.