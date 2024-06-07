New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC raised New Gold from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised New Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.12.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.48. New Gold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.31.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 24.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 556,765 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,792,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,144,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 577,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its position in New Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 214,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

