Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Raised by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Netflix Stock Performance
Shares of NFLX traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $641.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $276.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $664.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $611.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.