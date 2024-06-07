Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $91.33

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.33 and traded as high as $103.26. Nelnet shares last traded at $101.53, with a volume of 86,532 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NNI. StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 48.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 49,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 139.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

