Nektan (LON:NKTN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

Nektan Stock Down 96.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.13.

About Nektan

(Get Free Report)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.