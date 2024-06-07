Nektan (LON:NKTN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.
Nektan Stock Down 96.5 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.13.
About Nektan
Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nektan
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Nektan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.