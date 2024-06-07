NCC Group (LON:NCC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.20

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 126.20 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 139.60 ($1.79). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 135.60 ($1.74), with a volume of 3,177,543 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCC

NCC Group Stock Performance

About NCC Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.37. The company has a market capitalization of £438.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2,800.00 and a beta of 0.76.

(Get Free Report)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.