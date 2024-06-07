Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $335.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 12,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,204.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,064,488 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,145.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,594,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after buying an additional 3,483,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.