Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.19.

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock opened at $109.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48. Natera has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $112.05.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,372,290.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $220,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,907.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,731 shares in the company, valued at $31,372,290.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,106 shares of company stock worth $24,521,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Natera by 47.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Natera by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

