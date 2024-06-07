MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.09

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 30409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

MYTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.20.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $253.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.76 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter valued at $1,734,000. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter valued at $12,982,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 637,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

