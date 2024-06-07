MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €229.50 ($249.46) and last traded at €229.30 ($249.24). Approximately 49,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €228.00 ($247.83).
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €226.96 and a 200-day moving average of €214.52.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).
