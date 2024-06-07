MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.79

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and traded as low as $4.36. MTN Group shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 51,227 shares trading hands.

MTN Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

MTN Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

