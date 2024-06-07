Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 117.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $176.17. The company had a trading volume of 43,938,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,385,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average of $198.16. The company has a market capitalization of $561.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,910 shares of company stock worth $35,612,012. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.