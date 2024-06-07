Mizuho Raises Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $57.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Black Hills by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

