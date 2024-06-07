MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 3.9%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,713.95 and last traded at $1,702.20. 387,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,935,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,638.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,793.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of -253.14 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,433.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,014.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,364 shares of company stock valued at $78,474,756. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,990,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

