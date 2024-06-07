Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Microbot Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.63. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microbot Medical

About Microbot Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microbot Medical stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBOT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Microbot Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.