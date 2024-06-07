Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,128 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP grew its position in Meta Platforms by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 14,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,316,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $609,270,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.96. 8,785,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,960,797. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.88 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.68. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total value of $15,277,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total transaction of $15,277,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,890 shares of company stock worth $297,429,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

