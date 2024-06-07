Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $6.82

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.08. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 34,467 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mesoblast

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $808.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 3.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.