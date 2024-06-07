Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $76.87

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and traded as low as $71.03. Mercedes-Benz Group shares last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 13,176 shares traded.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.