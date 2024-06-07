Menlo Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Menlo Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 3.9% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,814,013 shares of company stock worth $71,428,603 and have sold 48,800,000 shares worth $1,813,406,000. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.