McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Trading Up 0.8%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $591.80 and last traded at $590.79. Approximately 93,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 711,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $586.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Get McKesson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.44. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,204 shares of company stock worth $15,699,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in McKesson by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.