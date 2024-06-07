Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.48

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 767170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $666.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.77.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
