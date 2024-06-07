Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Sells $162,724.59 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 36,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $162,724.59. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,201,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,656.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,726.34.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTTR. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

