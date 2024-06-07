Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Sells $162,724.59 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 36,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $162,724.59. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,201,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,656.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,726.34.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTTR. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTTR

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.