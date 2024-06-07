Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.86. 83,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 361,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $959,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,709,000 after buying an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.