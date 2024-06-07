Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Down 0.7%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.75 and last traded at $48.95. 187,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 359,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

