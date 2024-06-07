Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 147,113 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,289,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,113 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 2.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $278,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

AMT stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

