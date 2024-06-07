Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Portland General Electric worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,089,000 after buying an additional 1,017,503 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Portland General Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,758,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,575,000 after buying an additional 161,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,238,000 after buying an additional 100,496 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 220,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Portland General Electric by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after buying an additional 140,151 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,463 shares of company stock valued at $274,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,147. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

