Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of American States Water worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in American States Water by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 26,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 44,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.86. 152,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,909. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

