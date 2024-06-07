Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.79 and last traded at C$5.79. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.87.

Madison Pacific Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.85.

Get Madison Pacific Properties alerts:

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 108.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of C$11.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.