Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 3,653,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 31,540,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.