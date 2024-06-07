Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases 712 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 402,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,537. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

